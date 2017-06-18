You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person died on Sunday in a crash involving two cars in Fayetteville.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a crash on Bunce Road between Bingham Drive and Raeford Road.

Two cars were involved, officials said, which resulted in the death of one driver at the scene. The driver of the second car was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The names of the drivers are being withheld until their families are notified.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 910-433-1830 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.