Driver killed in crash while fleeing Durham police
Posted 11:41 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:42 p.m. yesterday
Durham, N.C. — A driver was killed Thursday night in Durham while attempting to flee from police.
Durham police said officers were pursuing the vehicle on Riddle Road at about 10 p.m. when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene.
Police did not say why officers were chasing the vehicle.
