You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/177sS

— A driver was killed Thursday night in Durham while attempting to flee from police.

Durham police said officers were pursuing the vehicle on Riddle Road at about 10 p.m. when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Police did not say why officers were chasing the vehicle.