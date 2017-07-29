You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was injured Saturday when he was shot while sitting in his car at the Cross Creek Mall parking lot.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m., where they found the driver with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm.

Officials said a backseat passenger's firearm discharged, hitting the victim.

The driver taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The suspect ran from the scene.

The suspect and victim knew each other before the incident, officials said.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.