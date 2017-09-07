You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One truck driver was injured early Thursday after a serious crash involving two tractor trailers in Wayne County.

Around 3 a.m., a tractor trailer hauling a load of solar panels was heading south on Interstate 795 when it drove into the soft dirt in the median and overturned near mile marker 21.

According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, a second tractor trailer hauling refrigerated meat was unable to stop and plowed into the overturned trailer, splitting it open and injuring the second driver. Video from the scene shows items scattered all over on the road, which will remain closed while crews investigate and clear the scene.

The injured driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Motorists traveling south will be detoured to take Exit 14 (NC-222), turning left onto NC-222 and continuing to US-117 South. Then, they will turn left on US-117 South and continue to US-70 BYP before turning right onto US-70 BYP and continuing to re-access I-795 South.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as traffic impact will be high. The northbound lanes of I-795 are open, but onlooker delays are expected.