You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1944r

— One person died in a vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Raleigh when a suspect fled and crashed into a taxi cab, police said.

Raleigh police officers were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind a Walmart located at 1725 New Hope Church Road. While on their way to the scene, officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description given by the 911 caller.

The car was driving at a "very high rate of speed," according to the Raleigh Police Department. The officer turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Police said the driver approached the intersection of New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue. A taxicab was driving north on Atlantic Avenue through the intersection at the same time.

The suspect vehicle crashed into the taxi. Police said the taxi driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the unoccupied cab then crashed into a laundromat.

The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the suspect vehicle jumped from the car and tried to run but was captured immediately.

Police said the suspect vehicle was recently stolen.

Neither the taxi driver or the person apprehended at the scene were identified.