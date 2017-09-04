You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/191Eh

— A driver died late Sunday night after he crashed his car into a power pole near Benson, officials said.

The man, who was from the Benson area, lost control of his car on a curve in the 900 block of Morgan Road just east of the Johnston County town. He crashed into the power pole, snapping the pole and bending his Oldsmobile in half.

Power was briefly knocked out to about 200 homes, but it was restored a few hours later.

The driver, who was not identified, was initially pinned inside the vehicle, but he was extricated and died on the way to the hospital.