— A driver died Friday morning in Fayetteville after crashing into a utility pole, police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Hoke Loop Road near Ellie Avenue. It shut down both roads and knocked out power to nearby neighborhoods.

Police said the driver of a sedan left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said drivers should use Raeford and Cliffedale roads as alternate routes until Hoke Loop Road reopens.