You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/186SV

Sky 5 flies over Beaver Creek in Apex

A man ran into a bridge on Apex Barbecue Road near Evans Road in Apex around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, causing his car to go over the bridge into a creek. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Apex Police Department.

Apex Barbecue Road will be closed overnight. The bridge was damaged, and the bridge railing will be removed and replaced.

Drivers should avoid this area until it is cleared by the North Carolina Department of Transportation as safe.

"For safety we'll have that section of Barbecue from Kinship lane and Evan Road shut down overnight," Police Captain Ann Stephens said.

Sandra Davis was among the several bike riders who had to find a different route Wednesday night. She's familiar with the section of Apex Barbecue Road and said it's not very driver friendly.

"On our way to this ride, we noticed the police cars and ambulances," Henderson said. "We live in the area often travel on it. I must say it's awfully narrow, especially at the bridge."