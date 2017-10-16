You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were injured Monday in a wreck involving a tractor trailer, a pickup truck and a flatbed truck in Johnston County on N.C. Highway 50.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the 2.5 ton tractor trailer was traveling on N.C. 50 near Holly Grove Road in Benson around 7 a.m. While the tractor-trailer was making a left turn, a pickup truck heading south ran into the tractor trailer.

Officials say the pickup truck spun into oncoming traffic when it hit the tractor trailer, causing a flatbed truck traveling north to hit the pickup truck. The flatbed truck spun out of control and went off the road into a field.

The drivers of the pickup truck and flatbed were taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to crews at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck has been charged with DWI and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, officials said.