Local News
Drifting boat at Harris Lake leads to search for missing person
Posted 7:11 p.m. today
New Hill, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a missing person’s case at Harris Lake on Monday evening.
Authorities said they received a report of a boat drifting on the lake with nobody inside at about 1:45 p.m.
The boat was registered to Ellis Rodney McCoy, deputies said, but they do not know if he was the person on the boat before it was found.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
