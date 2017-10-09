Local News

Drifting boat at Harris Lake leads to search for missing person

Posted 7:11 p.m. today

New Hill, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a missing person’s case at Harris Lake on Monday evening.

Authorities said they received a report of a boat drifting on the lake with nobody inside at about 1:45 p.m.

The boat was registered to Ellis Rodney McCoy, deputies said, but they do not know if he was the person on the boat before it was found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all