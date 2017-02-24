You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Draft Line Brewing Company is ceasing brewing operations in Fuquay-Varina. The brewery announced on its website that there will be a farewell party on Saturday, April 29.

"This is not a decision we have been forced to make, nor is it one that we take lightly. It’s a choice that will allow us (Scott Palmieri and Scott Wood) to focus on our full-time jobs, streamline our daily obligations, and most importantly, refocus attention on our own families," a message on the brewery's site read.

As of April 30, the owners of Mason Jar Tavern in Holly Springs will be taking over brewery and tap room operations. The newly launched Mason Jar Lager Company will be a 100 percent lager brewery. The new place is expected to open in late spring/early summer. Mason Jar has also announced the launch of Mason Jar Mobile, a food truck that serves up beer-inspired snacks like chili spiced boiled peanuts at the brewery.