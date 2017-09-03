You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Some four-legged, furry evacuees of Hurricane Harvey have traveled thousands of miles to find a new home, and, luckily, there are people waiting for them.

So far, about 52 dogs and cats from Houston have been transported to the shelter in Seattle, Washington. On Saturday, when the shelter opened, staff said the line was "out the door" with people wanting a "Harvey pet."

"Our phone has increased dramatically -- our client services team has told us that they're getting 20-30 calls a day," said Anya Pamplona, Animal Services Manager. "Our emails have increased with people asking what they can do and can they come and adopt. "



According to NBC News, the Seattle Humane Society has offered to take 200 cats and 100 dogs from areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

