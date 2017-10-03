You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A restaurant in the heart of downtown Raleigh has closed its doors.

The owners of Provenance, at 120 E. Martin St., announced the closure via Facebook on Tuesday. The restaurant opened about 18 months ago in the ground floor of luxury apartment building SkyHouse Raleigh.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors here at Provenance. Through the period of our adventure, you all have been with us thru the great and challenging times of opening this establishment here in the heart of downtown Raleigh. You have embraced us, guided us, and taught us that you are a city of immense culinary taste and worldly experience, but never faltering from the fact that it is all about THE NC," they wrote.

Owners offered a word of advice for others restaurants in the area, "keep your eyes to the ground, listen to what the community needs are, be affordable and approachable, be innovative and grounded, and above all BE NORTH CAROLINA!"

