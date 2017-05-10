You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Business owners in downtown Raleigh are concerned that aggressive tactics by the city’s parking enforcement staff are chasing customers away.

A Raleigh restaurant owner took photos of a city parking enforcement worker ticketing a family as a man with a walker was loading into his car. The car was parked in a legal spot on the street 10 feet from the door of his doctor’s office.

The business owner questioned the city worker about his judgment and did not receive a response.

"This guy would have realized who he was giving a ticket to and been able to make a judgment call and not ticket a man just trying to walk 10 feet over to his car," restaurant owner Kenneth Yowell said. "I walked up and that's exactly what he was doing. He was continuing to give him a ticket."

Several business owners believe the aggressive parking enforcement does not make downtown Raleigh a welcoming place to visit.

WRAL reached out city’s public information officers and the parking coordinator about this situation and have not heard back from them on this issue