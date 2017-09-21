You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Downtown Raleigh Alliance gave an update Thursday night on the construction project that resulted in the historic apartment building fire six months ago.

Officials said construction for Metropolitan apartments could begin again in as little as six weeks. Once started, the project could take up to 18 months to complete.

The massive fire at the Metropolitan apartment construction site on March 17 damaged nearby buildings and displaced dozens of residents in nearby condos.

Residents and businesses heard new information Thursday on the metropolitan project that has yet to resume since the fire.

In the town hall meeting, the Alliance recognized the impact the construction project has on the Downtown Raleigh community.

Business owners were mainly concerned with the several roads that have remained closed. Traffic patterns and pedestrian walkways around the project on West Jones Street and North Harrington Street were discussed.