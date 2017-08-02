You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18j1O

— Twenty-three people were taken to area hospitals after a chemical spill at the Downtown Durham YMCA on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the firefighters arrived at the facility at 218 W.Morgan Street at about 2:45 p.m. and found an evacuation of the pool area in progress.

Authorities said the chemical was hypochlorite, not chlorine as the Durham Fire Department initially stated. Hypochlorite is a chemical used for everyday upkeep of swimming pools, authorities said.

At least 35 people- both children and adults- were in the pool at the time of the leak in the disinfection system and 23 were taken to either Duke Hospital or Duke Regional Hospital.

Six children between the ages of six and 12 were in serious condition as a result of the spill.

A hazmat team on the scene was in the process of determining what caused the spill and what steps need to be done to mitigate the situation, according to the Durham Fire Department.

According to the City of Durham, Foster Street was closed from Morgan Street to Corporation Street, Seminary Avenue was closed between Foster Street and Rigsbee Avenue and Rigsbee Avenue was closed from Seminary Avenue to Morgan Street as crews worked at the scene.

CLOSED STREETS: Foster from Morgan to Corporation; Seminary from Foster to Rigsbee; Rigsbee from Seminary to Morgan; Morgan-2 lanes open @ Y https://t.co/CVGU5wVNKS — CityofDurhamNC (@CityofDurhamNC) August 2, 2017

The YMCA recommended that people call before coming for their workout, or visit one of the other three Durham locations at the American Tobacco Campus, Hope Valley Farms YMCA or the Lakewood YMCA.

Due to unforeseen mechanical issues, The Downtown Durham YMCA is currently closed. https://t.co/SlCjZ3Sz0e — Durham YMCA (@DurhamYMCA) August 2, 2017

There was no timeline for the facility re-opening.

.@WRAL Fire and hazmat crews at the downtown Durham YMCA. Entire block roped off. Building evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ywmB05uri7 — MattDoc (@MattDoc) August 2, 2017