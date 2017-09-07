You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A downtown Durham protest last month cost the city’s police department more than $25,000, according to a report presented Thursday night.

On Aug. 18, hundreds chanted and marched in response to a rumored Ku Klux Klan rally at the site of the statue of a confederate soldier that had been torn down by protesters earlier in the week.

For hours, streets and businesses were closed, and officials said to avoid the downtown area. Activists flooded the streets chanting: "No hate, No KKK, no racist USA."

The rumored KKK rally never materialized.

According to a report delivered by Durham Police Chief C.J Davis at a Durham City Council work session on Thursday, the department received overtime reports for the Aug. 18 protest totaling 489.5 hours for sworn officers.

According to the report, the financial impact of those hours amounted to $19,805.16 in overtime costs and $4,139.28 in associated benefit costs.

Additionally, the department spent another $1,193.33 in miscellaneous expenses, which included food, water and van rentals.

The demonstrations ended peacefully and with no injuries, but William D. Fulton, 23, of Durham, was arrested and charged with failure to disperse.

Two officers were treated for heat-related illness during the demonstration