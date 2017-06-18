You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, Father's Day will be extremely hot and humid, and some heavy showers are not out of the question.

Skies on Sunday will be mostly clear and sunny, but the heat will be sweltering. According to Moss, temperatures will be in the 80s before noon, topping out around 90 degrees by 5 p.m.

A chance for widely scattered showers and storms becomes more likely mid-afternoon, and one or two downpours are quite possible, according to Moss.

Despite the elevated chance for precipitation and thunderstorms, Moss said a good number of people could get through Father's Day without rain.

"Some dry air will try to move in, which should mean for less thunderstorm activity, but there will also be more sunshine, and that means more hot and steamy heat," said Moss.

Monday looks equally stormy and humid, with highs in the 90s and a large chance for scattered storms. According to Moss, the storms and heat will continue throughout the week, but temperatures could cool down several degrees by Tuesday.