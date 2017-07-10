You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A downed power pole on Rock Quarry Road could cause serious traffic issues for Monday morning commuters.

The eastbound exit from Rock Quarry Road (Exit 300) onto Interstate-40 is closed, police in Raleigh said, and traffic is being diverted.

The crash will affect both eastbound travelers on I-40 attempting to take Exit 300 and westbound travelers on I-40 who planned to head south on Rock Quarry Road.

The downed power pole was caused by a single-car crash, and officials say power lines are blocking the ramp. Officials are unclear if the ramp will reopen in time for rush hour.

1,500 customers were without power at one time, but those outages have now been restored.