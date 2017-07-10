You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A downed power pole on Rock Quarry Road caused serious traffic issues for Monday morning commuters, and construction will continue until at least 2 p.m.

The eastbound exit from Rock Quarry Road (Exit 300) onto Interstate-40 is closed, police in Raleigh said, and traffic is being diverted.

The crash will affect both eastbound travelers on I-40 attempting to take Exit 300 and westbound travelers on I-40 who planned to head south on Rock Quarry Road.

The downed power pole was caused when a dump truck that was working on the Fortify construction project crashed into the pole.

Officials said at 7 a.m. that the pole had been replaced, but power lines are still on the roadway. The repair is not expected to be complete until later Monday afternoon.

1,500 customers were without power at one time, but those outages have now been restored.