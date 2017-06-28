Traffic
Downed power pole closes all lanes of Durham's Alston Avenue
Posted 6:33 a.m. today
Updated 6:37 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A downed power pole blocked all lanes of traffic on Alston Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Police said the pole fell after a car crashed into it just before 6 a.m.
The road was shut down from Dowd Street to Geer Street.
Durham police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
