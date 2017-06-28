You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 6:33 a.m. today Updated 6:37 a.m. today

— A downed power pole blocked all lanes of traffic on Alston Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police said the pole fell after a car crashed into it just before 6 a.m.

The road was shut down from Dowd Street to Geer Street.

Durham police are asking drivers to avoid the area.