You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16fJ3

— Last-minute shoppers and those making an early Christmas getaway were advised to avoid U.S. Highway 64 in Apex after power lines fell onto the roadway near the Wake-Chatham county line, police said.

Westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Jenks Road, and only one eastbound lane was getting through, according to the state Department of Transportation. Police were redirecting westbound traffic off the highway at the Triangle Expressway.

The trouble began around noon, and lanes reopened a few minutes before 7 p.m.

A burned spot on the median was visible where the lines went down on the grass.

Elsewhere, travelers found smooth sailing, few delays and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Although gas prices have edged up in recent weeks, more than 3 million North Carolinians are expected to travel at least 50 miles for Christmas or New Year's holidays, according to AAA Carolinas.

Travelers who stopped for a break at the rest area just north of Selma on Interstate 95 reported the typical heavy volume between Washington, D.C., and Richmond, but said North Carolina was trouble-free.

Holiday reunions at RDU

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is on pace to serve a record number – 11 million passengers – for the year as 2016 comes to a close, and hugs aplenty greeted Christmas arrivals on Friday afternoon.

Brad Haleen said the greeting from his mom made the trip from Boston worthwhile. "It feels like home," he said.

Dad Don Haleen ribbed Brad about his new beard but said, "It's good to have him home for Christmas."

Stephen Tisdalle and his two boys arrived from New York City and were appreciative of RDU's less-hectic feel.

"LaGuardia is all under construction, so it was a big traffic jam getting in," he said.

The trio will celebrate the season with Vernon Tisdalle, who said, "The reason to get together is because of Jesus, Jesus Christ."

For those making an outbound trip, RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer offered this top tip: "Don't wrap your gifts," he said. "Wrapping gifts might lead to them getting unwrapped unintentionally at the airport to check out the item a little bit more in-depth. Don't wrap it until you get to your final destination."