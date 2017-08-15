DOT OKs traffic light for troublesome Holly Springs intersection
Holly Springs, N.C. — The state Department of Transportation on Tuesday approved a traffic light for a new intersection in Holly Springs where five crashes occurred within 10 days of its opening.
South Main Street was extended to alleviate traffic congestion, but it has caused a spike in traffic where the street now crosses Ralph Stephens Road. Some drivers are missing the new two-way stop sign on Ralph Stephens Road and are getting hit by or slamming into vehicles driving on Main Street.
The DOT initially denied a traffic signal at the intersection, saying data of traffic in the area didn't meet the threshold for a signal. But Holly Springs officials on Monday submitted information about the crashes, some of which occurred after rumble strips, pavement markings and warning signs about the new two-way stop had been posted.
"We are glad the department and the town could work quickly together to come up with a solution to improve the safety for drivers and their passengers at that intersection," DOT engineer Joey Hopkins said in a statement.
Holly Springs and DOT officials have fast-tracked installation by initially using wooden poles for the traffic lights instead of custom metal ones. The move could have a light in operation in less than two months instead of the usual six to nine months, they said.
"Safety is our overriding concern," Town Manager Chuck Simmons said in a statement.
