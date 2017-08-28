You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The improvements are evident on Interstate 40 west through Raleigh. Construction on that part of the Fortify project is complete, and all lanes are open between Interstate 440 and Gorman Street.

Perhaps it is excitement that prompts drivers through that area to exceed the speed limit, said Steve Abbott, spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Vehicles on that stretch have been averaging 70 mph.

"It's still a work zone area," Abbott said. "The speed limit is still 60. As the speeds increase, you might see a bigger police presence. If you get caught speeding, in addition to speeding, it's another $250 fine, so it's a very expensive thing to do."

This weekend, the contractor hopes to open the eastbound I-40 lanes between State Street and I-440. That should make the Labor Day beach trip flow a little smoother.

Other eastbound sections will open over the next several weeks into their final traffic pattern.

Crews still have some work to do on the ramp at I-40 at South Saunders Street, and the section of I-40 westbound from Gorman Street to U.S. Highway 1 still has a lane closed.

Abbott says the overall project, which began in 2013, is on track to be completed sometime in October.

