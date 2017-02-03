You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17E8V

— The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced Friday that all students would be dismissed from class early after officials asked customers to not use water due to a water main break.

Elementary students will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., middle school will let out at 2:10 p.m. and high school students will be out of class at 2:55 p.m., according to school officials.

Parents can pick up students earlier than the scheduled dismissal times, and high school students who walk or drive to school can leave early, too.

Classes at UNC will be canceled after 1 p.m. and university offices were also closed.

The water main break earlier in the morning on the northeast side of Chapel Hill near Dobbins Drive forced officials to shut down the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant. The water supply in the Orange Water and Sewer Authority system was at very low levels.

Officials said using water could result in contamination of the system.

OWASA customers should use bottled water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

Customers can use bottled water to flush a toilet after pouring the water into the tank, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for the town of Hillsborough, the town operates under a separate water system and customers in Hillsborough are unaffected by the water main break.

The water main break comes one day after an accidental overfeed of fluoride in the water treatment plant forced the utility to get drinking water from the City of Durham. The excess fluoride was contained to the Jones Ferry Road plant.

It is unclear is the water main break is related to the fluoride overfeed.