You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Xt5

— Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed into law three pieces of legislation designed to crack down on domestic violence.

Under Senate Bill 600, prosecutors can use previous convictions for domestic violence and stalking as evidence of premeditation, allowing them to pursue first-degree murder charges in cases where a domestic abuse victim is killed.

Previously, most domestic violence homicides wound up as second-degree murder cases because the crime was committed during an argument, and it was difficult to prove premeditation.

The legislation is titled "Britny's Law" in memory of Britny Jordan Puryear, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed by her live-in boyfriend, Logan McLean, in their Fuquay-Varina home on Nov. 6, 2014, after a four-year abusive relationship.

McLean pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the case and is now serving a 32-year prison sentence.

Puryear's family fought for the change, and the joined Cooper during the bill-signing ceremony. The governor handed the pen he used to Puryear's young son, Jordan.

"Too often, domestic violence killers escape full justice because prosecutors struggle to convince juries that these offenders’ crimes meet the definition of first-degree murder under current law," Cooper said. "We must keep working to ensure those who commit the crime of domestic violence face the justice they deserve."

Eighty-two people were killed in domestic incidents statewide last year, and 37 have died so far this year, according to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Cooper also signed House Bill 343, which allows domestic violence protective orders granted by a judge to take full effect even when under appeal, and House Bill 399, which blocks sharing and posting of private images online without consent, expanding the protections against so-called "revenge porn" adopted two years ago.

"Domestic violence is a crime that destroys families and lives," he said. "These new laws give survivors of domestic violence more ways to protect themselves and law enforcement and prosecutors more tools to hold perpetrators of domestic violence responsible for their crimes."