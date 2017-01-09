You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A dog was rescued after falling through ice into a pond on Sunday.

Local media outlets report the county sheriff's office says someone called 911 after noticing the dog, named Petey, had fallen in the water near Mebane.

Deputies say Petey managed to find himself struggling to keep his head above water about 30-40 feet from the shore. Arriving officials boarded a boat and ventured onto the pond, breaking a path in the ice to get to the dog.

Petey was pulled into the boat and brought back to dry land where emergency crews dried him off and warmed him up with lots of blankets.

It's unknown exactly how long Petey was in the water. He's resting comfortably now and is expected to make a full recovery.