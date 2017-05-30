You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A dog was fatally shot Tuesday after attacking a Chatham County deputy, according to authorities.

Authorities said Deputy Ellington, who is assigned to the Civil Unit of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, was attempting to serve child support papers at a home off Sandy Branch Church Road in Bear Creek when she was attacked from behind by a 150 pound Great Dane mix.

In an attempt to defend herself, Ellington discharged her firearm and fatally wounded the dog, authorities said. She was then able to escape and call for help.

"We are relieved that Deputy Ellington is now healing and did not suffer life-threatening injuries," says Sheriff Mike Roberson. "She acted quickly to defend herself during the attack, and although we are saddened by the death of any animal, especially a pet, we rejoice in the safety of one of our most selfless and dedicated employees. We stand by her decision to protect herself during a dangerous situation and wish her a speedy recovery."

Ellington was receiving medical care for injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident is under investigation and the dog will be tested to determine whether it was infected with any communicable diseases.