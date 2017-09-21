You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19BLc

— Two weeks ago, with Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, Karen Calcano and her boyfriend were told they had to evacuate from their home in Fort Lauderdale.

They packed up their pets and spent 24 hours on the road to stay with family in North Raleigh.

One night, the family was having dinner and they thought their beloved dog, Geordie, was asleep. But later, they could not find him anywhere.

Calcano said her uncle's dogs know how to open the door to the garage. She thinks Geordie followed them out into the front yard, where he got lost in a new neighborhood.

"He's not the type of dog that would just disappear or run. He's a slow-moving guy," she said.

Geordie, a 15-year-old, white and gray Chihuahua, was last seen Sept. 14 near Keowee Way and Filbin Creek Drive, near the WRAL Soccer Center in north Raleigh.

Volunteers have helped Calcano search for the dog and post fliers.

One woman said she saw Geordie that evening before a man driving a burgundy SUV stopped to pick him up at a corner. The man had a child with him, and they may have been leaving the nearby soccer fields.

"I do believe the person who picked him up is a Good Samaritan because he was seen trying to help find the dog's owner," Calcano said. "I just think that maybe he hasn't seen the campaign yet."

Geordie is deaf and was last seen wearing a ThunderShirt, which helps with anxiety. He has a microchip, but may not have tags on his collar, which is black with white bones.

Calcano says her dog needs a special diet and medication. She is offering $3,500 for his safe return.

"It seems that they are not going out of their way to find me, and I don't blame them, because he's cute, he's handsome, he's adorable. Who wouldn't want a little nice dog like that," she said.

Calcano's Florida home survived the storm, but she says she's not going back to it without her best friend.

"I don't care. I'm not going to stop looking for my dog," she said.

She has a Facebook page called Bring Geordie Home, which includes contact information.