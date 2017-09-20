Local News
Dog belonging to Hurricane Irma victim missing in Raleigh
Posted 2:00 p.m. today
Updated 48 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A beloved 4-pound dog that belongs to a Florida woman escaping Hurricane Irma is now missing in Raleigh.
Geordie, a 15-year-old white and gray Chihuahua, was last seen Sept. 14 near Keowee Way and Filbin Creek Drive, near the WRAL Soccer Center in north Raleigh.
Geordie's owner, Karen Calcano, says she will not return to Florida until her dog is found.
The dog is deaf, according to Cancano’s friends.
A reward is being offered.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.