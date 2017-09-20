You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A beloved 4-pound dog that belongs to a Florida woman escaping Hurricane Irma is now missing in Raleigh.

Geordie, a 15-year-old white and gray Chihuahua, was last seen Sept. 14 near Keowee Way and Filbin Creek Drive, near the WRAL Soccer Center in north Raleigh.

Geordie's owner, Karen Calcano, says she will not return to Florida until her dog is found.

The dog is deaf, according to Cancano’s friends.

A reward is being offered.