District pulls 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from classes because it 'makes people uncomfortable'
Posted 12:36 p.m. yesterday
Updated 8:21 a.m. today
BILOXI, Miss. — "To Kill a Mockingbird" is being removed from a junior-high reading list in a Mississippi school district.
The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi administrators pulled the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum this week. School board vice president Kenny Holloway says the district received complaints that some of the book's language "makes people uncomfortable."
Published in 1960, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.
A message on the school's website says "To Kill A Mockingbird" teaches students that compassion and empathy don't depend upon race or education. Holloway says other books can teach the same lessons.
The book remains in Biloxi school libraries.
Kimberly Jones Oct 14, 9:34 a.m.
How closed minded. One of the best books I've ever read.