Local News

Discovery of 130 pounds of marijuana during Orange Country traffic stop puts 2 in the joint

Posted 28 minutes ago
Updated 3 minutes ago

Orange County, N.C. — Two people were arrested Tuesday after 130 pounds of marijuana were found inside their car.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Toyota Camry on Interstate 40 at about 9:45 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies called in a K-9 officer from the Mebane Police Department, which detected the odor of illegal drugs, authorities said.

130 pounds of marijuana found in car during Orange County traffic stop

A search of the car found about 130 pounds of marijuana with a value of $500,000.

Ruth Paez Diaz, 46, of San Jose, California and Briann Marie Diaz, 26, of San Francisco, California were both charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana.

130 pounds of marijuana found in car during Orange County traffic stop

Both women were being held at the Orange County Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Anna Temple Oct 4, 5:37 p.m.
    user avatar

    Why can I have an ar15 but no weed?