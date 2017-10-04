You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were arrested Tuesday after 130 pounds of marijuana were found inside their car.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Toyota Camry on Interstate 40 at about 9:45 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies called in a K-9 officer from the Mebane Police Department, which detected the odor of illegal drugs, authorities said.

A search of the car found about 130 pounds of marijuana with a value of $500,000.

Ruth Paez Diaz, 46, of San Jose, California and Briann Marie Diaz, 26, of San Francisco, California were both charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana.

Both women were being held at the Orange County Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond.