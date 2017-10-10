You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A north Raleigh elementary school was dealing Tuesday with discolored water that some say is not suitable for drinking.

Wake County Public School System spokeswoman Lisa Luten confirmed that the water at Brassfield Elementary School was discolored and system protocol dictates that the water should not be used for cooking or drinking.

Crews with Aqua North Carolina, a private system that provides water to the school, were at the school Tuesday morning to flush out the water system.

Aqua North Carolina has been plagued by problems with rusty and discolored water, which has been made worse in recent weeks by a lack of rain and dry wells in Wake County.

Officials with Aqua North Carolina said the water is safe to drink, even if it is discolored, but school officials said they prefer to not use discolored water for drinking or food preparation.

Cases of water were being brought in for students and staff members at Brassifled Elementary School as needed Tuesday afternoon.