— As North Carolinians continue to repair or rebuild their homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew, FEMA has teamed up with home improvement stores in Robeson, Craven, Currituck and Duplin counties to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes safer and stronger.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand next week to answer questions and offer home improvement tips. Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Recovery topics to be covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

FEMA advisors will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Builder’s Discount located on N. Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, on Racetrack Road in New Bern, and on N.E. Railroad Street in Wallace. Advisors will also be available at the Ace Hardware on Caratoke Highway in Grandy.

In Cumberland County, qualified property owners who suffered damage from Matthew may be eligible for disaster recovery repair grants available through programs administered by Cumberland County Community Development.

Community Development has funding to assist homeowners at or below 80 percent of the area median income in need of financial assistance for housing rehabilitation. The median income in Cumberland County is $41,750 for a family of four.

Applications must be made in person at the Community Development office at 707 Executive Place in Fayetteville. Property owners can also call Community Development at 910-323-6112 to talk with a staff member prior to completing the application in person.

Housing rehabilitation may be provided up to $10,000 per eligible homeowner for housing repairs to address unmet needs for disaster recovery housing repairs.