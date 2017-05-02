You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Declining dew points on Tuesday will make the day feel much better than the weekend humidity that stifled central North Carolina.

Dew points, which measure moisture in the atmosphere, registered in the high 40s and low 50s in the western side of the state. In Boone, the dew point was 34.

"Our dew point is at 60, and that's still on the high side. ... (Our dew point will) drop into the 50s and eventually 40s as we head through the day," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Temperatures will top out Tuesday around 78 degrees in Raleigh as dew points plummet. The dew point will nosedive into the mid-40s in the afternoon.

High pressure is migrating east toward the Tar Heel State to keep the skies clear and the ground dry. The clear skies will be replaced later in the week with more storms, Gardner said. Some of the storms could be fairly strong.

"It will stay nice and dry today, but I am starting to track our next front that's back to our west," Gardner said. "This one's likely to be a fairly potent one with the potential for some strong thunderstorms and even some heavy rain."