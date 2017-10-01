You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19H9E

— Devolve Moto be temporarily closing at the end of the month as they eliminate their retail space, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

Store owners Charles Long and Greig Hochreiter said that Devolve Moto will close on Oct. 31 as they cease retail operations and redesign the gathering space and café.

The space is expected to reopen in 2018 and additional details will be announced closer to reopening, according to the Facebook post.

“We also wanted to take the time to thank all of you that made an effort to support your local retail scene for being such loyal customers,” the post said. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve this community for the past two years.”

All retail goods will be on clearance beginning Monday in an effort to clear out any remaining inventory, store owners said.