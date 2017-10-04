You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— There is a good chance that a tropical system will develop in the Caribbean and move north toward the Gulf coast, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. If the potential system moves far enough east, North Carolina could get some much needed rain.

"The farther east this goes, the better chance we'll have for seeing some significant rain in North Carolina," said Gardner. "If the system forms, some rain could begin late Saturday night or into Sunday and continue into the early part of next week."

According to the National Hurricane Center, the potential system has a 70 percent chance of developing in the southern Caribbean in the next 48 hours.

If it develops, the storm will be named Nate.

Current models show that the potential system will bring the most rain to central and western portions of Tennessee. "The heaviest bands of rain will be around 2 to 4 inches, and we'll kind of miss that, but our area could see half an inch to 1 inch of rain," said Gardner.

If Nate develops, the system's effects could bring an end to a long dry spell in the Triangle. According to weather reports, 21 days have passed without any measurable rainfall at RDU.

Although meteorologists will be closely watching the system in the following days, skies in the Triangle will remain clear and bright through the work week. Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, but pleasant, before temperatures rise into the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday.