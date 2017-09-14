You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes start opening across Raleigh and the Triangle this weekend. Our fall fun database lists more than six dozen fall and Halloween-themed destinations and events.

But here's a glimpse of five amazing corn mazes, which are prepping to open in the coming weeks. Check them out!

Gross Farms

In Sanford, Gross Farms opens for the season on Saturday and features a maze this year with three puzzles with more than four miles of winding paths in a 10-acre field of corn, according to its website.

Ken's Korny Corn Maze

In Garner, Ken's Korny Corn Maze's Curious George themed maze has 2.5 miles of paths in six acres of corn. It opens Sept. 22.

Granville Haunt Farm

In Oxford, check out the aerial views of the expanded nine acre corn maze at Granville Haunt Farm. Its daytime corn maze, designed for all ages, opens Oct. 7.

Hubb's Corn Maze

In Clinton, Hubb's Corn Maze stretches across more than 10 acres and features three separate mazes of different levels. It opens Saturday.

Harvest Ridge Corntacular Adventure

In Pelham, about an hour from Durham, Harvest Ridge Corntacular Adventure will have two mazes this year. They open Sept. 30.

