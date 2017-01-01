You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Umbrellas will come in handy on the first day of the new year and for several days after as a lingering pattern of rain sets in that could carry us well into the work week.

The rain many woke up to on Sunday morning promises to stick around for quite awhile, according to WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson.

Temperatures will be mild, in the 50s, for most of Sunday as rain falls steadily throughout the day. By evening, the rain is even more likely to pick up, with a 90 percent chance of precipitation beginning around 6 p.m. and staying strong through Monday afternoon.

"It will be a mild, cloudy day full of spotty showers," said Johnson. "But this is not going to be a heavy, soaking rain -- it's a moderate rain here and there."

Overall, Monday will be much more cloudy and wet than Sunday, and thunderstorms are likely in the morning. Monday will also be warmer than Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s, and Tuesday, which is likely to be the warmest day of the week, could see temperatures in the 70s.

The scattered showers should finally start to slow down by Wednesday as temperatures start to cool down again.

