— A Durham woman, whose road to motherhood was paved with speed bumps at every turn, celebrated her first Mother's Day Sunday.

Exactly one month ago, Rhiannon and her husband brought home a precious baby girl. Rhiannon said a meeting at church is what opened her up to the idea of adoption.

The couple started the adoptions process but two years in, they hit a major bump. The agency they were with abruptly closed, putting the couple back at square one.

"The day I got that email it was like someone punched in my the stomach. I couldn't breathe," Rhiannon said.

But thanks in part to Facebook, and some other families who were facing similar circumstances, Rhiannon was able to connect with Parker Herring at A Child's Hope.

"It was very abrupt and the families were very distraught, so we reached out and we offered for the families to come out and talk about it," Herring said.

Not too long after Rhiannon and her husband were able to connect with A Child's Hope, they found their daughter's birth parents. They all said it felt right from the start.

"It feels so good," Rhiannon said. "Sometimes I joke - pinch me. It feels surreal. It's amazing."

Rhiannon and her husband have an open adoptions with their daughter's birth parents and said they plan to keep it that way throughout their daughter's life.