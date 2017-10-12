You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19NZF

— The weather may still feel like summer, but Cary town officials are already preparing for winter.

Starting Thursday, Cary’s Department of Transportation will be conducting winter weather drills. They are bringing out all of their winter weather equipment to make sure it’s ready before the first snow storm.

Crews are also making sure that they are familiar with any new roads that have been built in the past year and are training new staff and timing their routes to make sure the town is capable of brining all roads in 24 hours.

“If there is an impending storm, we can plan ahead and say if it takes 24 hours to hit all the lane miles. At least we’ll be prepared,” said Bob Holden with the Town of Cary.

On Thursday and Friday, drivers will see brine trucks out on the road, but they will only be spraying water instead of actual brine.

Next week, drivers will see snow plows out on the roads, practicing routes.

Down at DOT headquarters, there is a full blown winter weather operation underway. Next Wednesday, more than 300 public works employees will work 12 hour shifts for a mock run-through of what would happen in the event of a snow storm.