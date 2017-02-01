You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Summerwind Drive and Shaw Road.

Authorities said that at about 4:15 p.m. a person shot at the deputy, who then returned fire.

It was unknown if the suspect was shot, but the deputy was not injured.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home following the incident, authorities said.Nearby homes have been evacuated.

“We came out here to this location, the deputy encountered the suspect and the suspect apparently went back into the trailer that we are at now and we don’t know if he is still in there at this point. We’re trying to make contact with him and our response team has shot gas into the trailer and made an announcement for him to come up with his hands up,” said Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A bomb squad deployed a robot just after 5 p.m. to determine if the suspect was still inside the home.