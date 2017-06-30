You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Deputies seized more than a dozen guns, ammunition and drugs from an Orange County home on Thursday after complaints of drug sales at the residence.

A search warrant was issued after citizens complained to authorities that Daryl Frederick Crawford, 42, was selling drugs out of his home in the 2500 block of N.C. Highway 86 in Hillsborough.

Investigators searched his home and seized semi-automatic rifles, semi-automatic handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, three bulletproof vests and more than 90 grams of cocaine.

Crawford was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, 13 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and several other drug-related charges. He was taken to the Orange County Detention Center and jailed under a $1 million bond.