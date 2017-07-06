You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a puppy was stolen from a residential yard last month.

Witnesses told detectives they saw two men in a red car lure 4-month-old gray pit bull, Luna, away from the yard in the 2400 block of East Greer Street on June 19.

Authorities said Luna’s owners were away from the home at the time the dog was allegedly stolen.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.