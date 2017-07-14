You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Sanford woman was charged with murder on Friday after authorities said her story of a shooting did not match the evidence.

Deputies said Rhonda Kaye Williams, 48, of 320 S. Plank Road, shot and killed Bryant Latrelle Martin, 29, of 281 S. Plank Road, just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Williams told deputies that she had grabbed her pistol after hearing someone jiggle the door knob and that Martin had attempted to force his way into the home.

Authorities said Martin sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner’s son dialed 911 to report the incident, authorities said.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder and was jailed under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.