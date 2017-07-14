Deputies: Sanford woman charged with murder; story did not match evidence
Posted 35 minutes ago
Updated 17 minutes ago
Sanford, N.C. — A Sanford woman was charged with murder on Friday after authorities said her story of a shooting did not match the evidence.
Deputies said Rhonda Kaye Williams, 48, of 320 S. Plank Road, shot and killed Bryant Latrelle Martin, 29, of 281 S. Plank Road, just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
Williams told deputies that she had grabbed her pistol after hearing someone jiggle the door knob and that Martin had attempted to force his way into the home.
Authorities said Martin sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homeowner’s son dialed 911 to report the incident, authorities said.
Williams is charged with first-degree murder and was jailed under no bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
