You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Ulx

— Authorities say a man who shot his estranged wife in the leg four months ago has now killed her at her North Carolina home before hanging himself.

Alexander County deputies said 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher shot 33-year-old Ami Fletcher in the head at her Taylorsville home Saturday night.

Investigators say Jeremy Fletcher also shot his wife's father in the neck, but he is expected to recover.

Authorities say that officers searching for Fletcher found him dead by hanging in his Caldwell County barn several hours after the shooting.

Deputies said in a news release that Fletcher was awaiting trial on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for shooting his estranged wife in the leg March 1.