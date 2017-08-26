During Silent Sam sit-in, counterprotesters march with Confederate flags at UNC-Chapel Hill
Posted 9:01 p.m. today
Updated 20 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A group of people carrying Confederate flags marched across the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Saturday.
The demonstrators came to campus less than a week after a large gathering of students and community members rallied for the removal of the confederate monument Silent Sam Tuesday.
Those urging for Silent Sam to be removed from campus released a statement on Facebook calling for people to support their continuous sit-in, especially with the counter-protesters present.
They said they're prepared to continue the sit-in as long as it takes — until Silent Sam is no longer on campus.
Many community members have donated water, food, first aid supplies for the those participating in the sit-in.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Linda Tally Aug 26, 10:06 p.m.
Great program and worthy recipient - good deal!