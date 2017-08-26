You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18wYj

— A group of people carrying Confederate flags marched across the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Saturday.

The demonstrators came to campus less than a week after a large gathering of students and community members rallied for the removal of the confederate monument Silent Sam Tuesday.

Those urging for Silent Sam to be removed from campus released a statement on Facebook calling for people to support their continuous sit-in, especially with the counter-protesters present.

They said they're prepared to continue the sit-in as long as it takes — until Silent Sam is no longer on campus.

Many community members have donated water, food, first aid supplies for the those participating in the sit-in.