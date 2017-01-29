You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17A87

— Delta Air Lines has grounded its domestic flights because of "automation issues."

That's according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline was facing a "systems outage" but flights already in the air were unaffected.

Expecting an arriving @Delta passenger tonight? They're reporting some computer issues. Check flight status before heading to RDU. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) January 30, 2017

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is "working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers."

@RustyWill I sorry for the delay. Our systems are down. IT is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. *JS — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.