Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils
Posted 59 minutes ago
Updated 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK — With corporate chieftains fleeing, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is ending a pair of advisory business councils in the latest fallout over his remarks about the Charlottesville protests.
"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump tweeted in a face-saving effort from his home at Trump Tower. He was to depart New York later Wednesday to return to his New Jersey golf club.
CEOs began announcing their resignations after Trump's first comments about the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-protesters. The resignations accelerated after he re-emphasized his earlier remarks and on Tuesday blamed "both sides" for the series of events that led to the death of a 32-year-old Charlottesville woman.
Standing in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that there were "some very bad people" among those who gathered to protest Saturday. But he added: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."
Trump's remarks were widely criticized in Washington and around the country.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Johnny Barefoot Aug 16, 2:48 p.m.
Saving a lot of tax payer money. I want be buying any thing the company of those who resigned are selling.
Tom Baker Aug 16, 2:34 p.m.
The grandstander in chief accusing business leaders leaving his council of grandstanding. How funny.
Pete Knowles Aug 16, 7:26 a.m.
"There were very fine people on both sides". Says it all when you consider the KKK and Nazis 'fine people'. I guess that's what his supporter want to hear. Hear that he supports white supremacy. Not my president, by any means.
Clarence Drumgoole Aug 16, 7:25 a.m.
Sad Day, in America!