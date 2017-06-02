You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Pleasant Friday weather will lead into an easy going weekend, but storms could return as next week begins.

Temperatures Friday will reach the mid-80s as the humidity begins to fall. WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said the dew point, which measures moisture in the air, began in the low 60s but will drop into the 50s by the afternoon hours.

"(It will be) 80 degrees by lunchtime, mostly sunny then, and partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon," Moss said. "By 4 or 5 (p.m.), we're up to 85 degrees."

Some high cloud cover early on Friday will thin out throughout the day to bring mostly sunny skies.

"Probably most of us will be staying dry, though, and our better chance of seeing any rain today will be with a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms that pop up down toward the southern coast," Moss said.

Saturday will bring a similar weather pattern: mid-80-degree temperatures and mostly clear skies around central North Carolina with a chance of a few thunderstorms toward the coast.

The chance of storms begins to ramp back up on Saturday afternoon, though Moss said most of the region won't see any rain. On Sunday, the chance of rain climbs to 30 percent, but it spikes to 50 percent on Monday.

"A pretty good shot at scattered showers and storms on Monday," Moss said. "Mostly cloudy then, and that will keep us a little cooler."